Bengaluru: Demand to name steel flyover after Puneeth Rajkumar

Bengaluru: BJP's Bengaluru South District president NR Ramesh has demanded that the steel flyover constructed at Sivananda Circle in the city be named 'Karnataka Ratna Puneeth Rajkumar Flyover'.

The owner of Sivananda Stores gave immense trouble to the construction of this flyover, which is one of the biggest projects of BBMP. He has obstructed the implementation of the project many times. Therefore, it should not be named Sivananda flyover. Local citizens and organizations have submitted a request to the BBMP Administrator and Chief Commissioner that it is appropriate to name this flyover after Puneeth Rajkumar.

As per the insistence of local citizens and organisations, they have requested that appropriate action be taken as per the rules to name the flyover constructed in Sivananda Circle as 'Karnataka Ratna Puneeth Rajkumar Flyover'. October 31 deadline for completion of works

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has given a deadline to the concerned officials that the ongoing important projects in the city should be completed by October 31 in the background of Global Investors Conference, Deepavali and Kannada Rajyotsava.

He reviewed the progress of the works undertaken by the planning department of the corporation and said, By October 31, We have targeted to complete the road, flyover and underpass works. All the works are intended to be completed within the stipulated time frame. This requires the support and cooperation of the citizens.

The steel flyover construction work from Sivananda Circle to Racecourse Road Junction will be completed by October 23. He said that the tender sure work undertaken from Mysore Bank Junction to Majestic on KG Road has been given a deadline of October 31, while the deadline for completion of Tender Sure work from Mattikere Main Road Junction to Railway Parallel Road Junction, Intermediate Ring Road from Domlur Flyover to Ejipura, NR Road has been given till October 31.