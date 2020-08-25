Bengaluru: Depleting revenue worries Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the Covid-19 situation and its fallout on the state revenues.

Yediyurappa has instructed top revenue officials to focus on generating revenues in the coming quarter. Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar, BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad, additional chief secretary of finance department I N S Prasad, additional chief secretary of energy department , additional chief secretary to CM P Ravikumar were among those who were present in the meeting.

The CM was of the view that the officials should now lay more thrust on means and ways to generate the state revenues in view of the increased business activity following the lifting of the lockdown regulations. "It is time to give more attention on generating revenue to meet the financial needs and developmental activities of the state," the Chief Minister told the officials.

The meeting comes in the wake of low tax collections in the last four months. Commercial tax, motor vehicle tax, excise tax, stamps and registration have hit all-time low due to the pandemic.

Though many states have slashed the salaries of the government employees, Yediyurappa categorically ruled out pay cut. Sources in the finance department told The Hans India that there will be no problem in paying full salaries to the government employees for the next six months.

However, if the current situation continues, then it would be difficult for the government to pay full salaries and pensions.