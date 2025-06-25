‘Bengaluru Divya Darshan’ gets overwhelming public response

Bengaluru: The ‘Bengaluru Divya Darshan’ tour package, launched by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), is receiving an enthusiastic response from the public.

The new route of the tour, aimed at showcasing prominent tourist and heritage destinations within the city, was flagged off on May 28 by Karnataka’s Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. Official operations began on May 31, and by June 10, the initiative had already served 921 passengers and generated over Rs 4.21 lakh in revenue, setting a strong benchmark for city-based tourism efforts.

A Volvo AC bus departs daily at 9 am from Kempegowda Bus Terminal and returns by 6 pm. The tour covers major attractions including ISKCON Temple, Vidhana Soudha, Sankey Tank, Chowdiah Memorial Hall, VIP Road stretches, Tipu Sultan’s Palace, Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple, Dodda Ganapathi Temple, Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Karnataka Silk Emporium, National Gallery of Modern Art, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Visvesvaraya Museum, Venkatappa Art Gallery and Cubbon Park.

The ticket cost is Rs 400 for adults and Rs 300 for children aged 5–10, plus a nominal service tax (Rs 20 for adults and Rs 15 for children). Following the success of its earlier Isha Foundation Special Package Tour, BMTC has now introduced a new “Ghati Isha Foundation Package” on weekends and public holidays.

This one-day trip includes air-conditioned bus service to nearby spiritual and tourist destinations such as Nelamangala Hanuman Temple, Ghati Subramanya, Jnanateertha Lingam (Muddenahalli), Skandagiri Panchanandi Kshetra, and Kalyani, alongside the Isha Foundation campus.

These buses depart at 9 am and return by 7 pm from Kempegowda Terminal, Banashankari TTMC, and Central Silk Board stops. The fare for this tour is Rs 600 per person.

With its growing popularity, BMTC’s tourism initiatives are making city and weekend travel more accessible and enriching for residents and visitors alike.