Live
- AAP will participate in INDIA meet in constructive manner
- Nagarkurnool: More than 10 heinous murders in name Tantric workship!!!!!
- Rajinikanth b’day special: Title and teaser of ‘Thalaivar 170’ to be out today at 5 PM
- Vijayendra had sent money to defeat Basavaraj Bommai: Basanagowda Patil Yatnal serious allegation
- Varun Tej’ s ‘Operation Valentine’ gets postponed; here is the new release date
- AP should be given Special Category Status, says Telangana minister Komatireddy
- Hyderabad pips Pune, B'luru among India’s best cities in Mercer’s quality of living index
- Gummi Chakraborty appointed as Chief Security Officer to CM Revanth
- Allow women in Mosques: Telangana High Court
- Sensex tests Mt 70k; Nifty at fresh high
Just In
Bengaluru Faces Dual Threats: Hoax Bomb Alert At Raj Bhavan Following Recent School Scare
- Bengaluru Police respond to a false bomb threat at Karnataka Raj Bhavan, just days after 44 schools received anonymous bomb threats.
- Despite thorough searches yielding no evidence, authorities remain vigilant amid concerns of escalating security challenges in the city.
On Monday night, an unidentified caller made a false bomb threat to the Karnataka Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, prompting an immediate response from the city's police. A bomb squad was swiftly dispatched to thoroughly search the premises; however, the operation yielded no evidence of explosives. The police have announced their intention to file a case in connection with the hoax and have plans to conduct additional searches at the location.
This incident occurred within a context where, just ten days prior, approximately 44 schools in Bengaluru were subjected to bomb threats via anonymous emails. The threats caused widespread panic among students, parents, and school authorities. The initial wave of threats targeted seven schools, including institutions such as Napel and Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar, with one of the threatened schools located opposite the residence of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.
Following the threats, additional educational institutions received similar warnings via email, prompting Bengaluru Police to take precautionary measures. Students and staff were evacuated from the affected schools to ensure their safety. Despite the likelihood that these threats might be hoaxes, the police diligently conducted searches across the schools, implementing precautionary evacuations as a safety measure. The recent bomb threat to Karnataka Raj Bhavan adds another layer of concern, reinforcing the need for thorough investigations and heightened security measures in the region.