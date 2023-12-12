Bengaluru Faces Dual Threats: Hoax Bomb Alert At Raj Bhavan Following Recent School Scare

On Monday night, an unidentified caller made a false bomb threat to the Karnataka Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, prompting an immediate response from the city's police. A bomb squad was swiftly dispatched to thoroughly search the premises; however, the operation yielded no evidence of explosives. The police have announced their intention to file a case in connection with the hoax and have plans to conduct additional searches at the location.



This incident occurred within a context where, just ten days prior, approximately 44 schools in Bengaluru were subjected to bomb threats via anonymous emails. The threats caused widespread panic among students, parents, and school authorities. The initial wave of threats targeted seven schools, including institutions such as Napel and Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar, with one of the threatened schools located opposite the residence of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.

Following the threats, additional educational institutions received similar warnings via email, prompting Bengaluru Police to take precautionary measures. Students and staff were evacuated from the affected schools to ensure their safety. Despite the likelihood that these threats might be hoaxes, the police diligently conducted searches across the schools, implementing precautionary evacuations as a safety measure. The recent bomb threat to Karnataka Raj Bhavan adds another layer of concern, reinforcing the need for thorough investigations and heightened security measures in the region.