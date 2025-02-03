Live
Just In
Bengaluru Gears Up for Aero India Show, Disaster Management Measures in Place
Bengaluru: Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Aero India Show at Yelahanka, scheduled from February 6 to 14. Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner G Jagadeesha has instructed officials to take all necessary precautions to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.
Speaking at a preparatory meeting on Monday, Jagadeesha highlighted key areas requiring attention, including ambulance services, food facilities, German tents, helipads, water supply, sanitation, and crowd control measures. He also stressed the importance of a robust response mechanism for emergencies.
Local authorities have been directed to close meat shops in the vicinity of the venue and ensure no solid waste is dumped in the area. "Maintaining cleanliness is critical to prevent bird strikes and other hazards," Jagadeesha said.
He further instructed all officials to actively participate in mock drills simulating disaster management scenarios, including airlift operations.
The meeting was attended by senior officials, including District Health Officer Dr Ravindra Meti, Bengaluru North Sub-Divisional Officer Pramod Patil, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations Pallavi Honnapur, Yelahanka Tahsildar Shreyas G S, and BBMP advisor Basavaraju, among others.
The Aero India Show is expected to attract significant attention from aviation enthusiasts and industry stakeholders from around the world.