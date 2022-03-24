Bengaluru: Grama Digi Vikasana launched to digitize GP libraries

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has inaugurated Grama Digi Vikasana programme at the Vidhana Soudha.

Grama Digi Vikasana, an initiative ofSikshana Foundation, a Bengaluru-based NGO, in association with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (RDPR), and with support from Dell Technologies, is a program aimed at upgrading and digitising Gram Panchayat (GP) libraries.

Each library will be equipped with four mobile devices, an Android TV, and an internet connection. In addition to this, the program will also train youth in the necessary Digital Life Skills, provide vocational training, educate them on various career choices and 75 selected youths from GPs across the State will be provided with special training for engineering and medical competitive examinations.

Inaugurating the program, Bommai said, "It is important that we give opportunities to every human being to develop their fullest potential.

We need to make sure that we embraced all the available technologies to the fullest to achieve this goal. I am sure that each and everyone in the gram panchayats across Karnataka will fully utilize the facilities provided by Sikshana Foundation and Dell in these gram panchayat libraries"

Chairperson, Sikshana Foundation, Prashanth Prakash said, "Digi Vikasana aims to make engaging learning models and knowledge services accessible through digital means for all rural youth, irrespective of their location and financial background. In addition, this digital infrastructure would help significantly reduce the digital divide between urban and rural Karnataka."

Managing Director, Dell Technologies, India, Alok Ohriesaid, "Technology has become an integral part of our life and it is very important that every child has access to Digital information. Dell as a technology company is happy to be part of Grama Digi Vikasana which will create digital spaces in gram panchayat libraries"

Currently, 399 GPs have been set up with the necessary digital infrastructure and courses have been launched with help of CSR funds provided by Dell Technologies. The devices will be maintained by the RDPR librarians.

The project also involves working with rural government schools to ensure that the student benefits from these devices and digital skills course which is based on the Skills Department recommended curriculum.