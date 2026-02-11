Bengaluru hosts Green Karnataka Summit 2026

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Bengaluru Chapter successfully convened the Green Karnataka Summit 2026, bringing together policymakers, urban planners, government officials, and industry leaders to address the integration of sustainability into the state’s rapid urban expansion.

A key highlight of the summit was the panel discussion, titled “Sustainable Urban Planning and Future Cities in Karnataka.” The session explored strategies to embed sustainability principles into urban development while harnessing smart technologies to create resilient, inclusive, and future-ready cities across Karnataka.

The discussion emphasised critical areas such as green infrastructure, resource efficiency, digital innovation, and the development of actionable policy frameworks. These elements were presented as essential to harmonise fast-paced urban growth with long-term environmental responsibility.

The session was moderated by Dr. Chandrashekar Hariharan, National Executive Board Member and Senior Fellow at IGBC, as well as Trustee of the AltTech Foundation. V Ravichandar, Committee Member of the Brand Bengaluru Committee under the Government of Karnataka, provided valuable insights into the Brand Bengaluru Vision, underscoring the importance of building a sustainable and future-oriented Bengaluru.

The panel featured distinguished experts, including Gokul, IFS, Member Secretary, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Abhai Kumar Rai, Advisor – Civil, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., Dr. H R Shatharajanna, KES, Chief Engineer, Bangalore Development Authority, and Naresh V Narasimhan, Managing Partner, Venkataramana Associates

The interactive session concluded with a strong call for greater emphasis on practical, implementable policies and collaborative approaches. Participants stressed that such models are vital to transform cities in a way that effectively balances economic growth with

sustainability goals.