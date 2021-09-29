Bengaluru: Iranian runs drug factory in villa, arrested

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have busted an organized drug racket by arresting four persons, including two Irani nationals and seized around Rs 1 crore worth drugs including 130 hydro ganja plants, 12.8 kg dry hydro ganja and LSD strips.



The arrested are identified as Javad Rostampour Ghotb Aldin, 34, a resident of Eagleton Golf Village in Bidadi, Mohammadi Barogh, 35, of Kaverinagar, both from Tehran in Iran; Mohammed Mohsin Uz Zaman alias Mohsin, 31, of an apartment in Hegdenagar, and Mohsin Khan, 30, of Saunders road in Frazer Town.

Police inspector Deepak R, received credible information about a few persons trying to sell the drugs in Kaverinagar on Sunday afternoon. He teamed up with another inspector BS Ashok and other officers and rushed to the spot and nabbed the four persons while they were in a car along with the drugs waiting for the customers.

During interrogation, police learnt that Javad had grown hydro ganja in his rented villa. The police raided his villa around 3 pm and seized the hydro ganja plants, a weighing machine and dry hydro ganja stored in container jars. The police also seized UV lights, LED lamps, vacuum packing containers, an electrical weighing machine, a car and the mobile phones of the accused persons. Two others involved in the racket identified as Prateek Jain and Jitendra Jain are at large, the efforts are on to nab them.

Javad had sourced the hydro ganja seeds through darkweb. He rented a flat in the villa and grew them in pots using artificial lights. The arrested used to dry hydro ganja and sell them to students, IT professionals, party goers, businessmen and others. Javed was earlier arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials and Yeshwanthpur police. Mohammadi used to source LSD strips through darkweb and sold them to his customers in the city with the help of other accused persons and was making quick money illegally.