Bengaluru: JD(S) brothers squabble over YSV Datta again

Bengaluru: The Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) brothers, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and former minister H D Revanna are at loggerheads after the re-induction of a former JDS leader. The person of concern is former MLA YSV Datta who returned to JDS on 13 April after quitting from a brief stint in Congress.

The JDS brothers, who are the sons of the former Prime Minister and JDS Supremo, H D Deve Gowda are now disappointed with each other yet again. At the end of January this year, the brothers were engaged in a tiff over Revanna's wife who wanted to contest from Hassan district.

This time around, the brothers have engaged in a squabble over the return of YSV Datta. Earlier this week, Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna had visited Datta's residence in Yagati. Soon after, Datta was assured of a JDS ticket for Kadur assembly constituency. Following which, Datta returned to JDS in the presence of Revanna and Prajwal.

It is to be noted that in a campaign last Saturday, Revanna's brother, H D Kumaraswamy mocked Datta for quitting JDS only to be rejected by Congress.

After Datta joined JDS again, Revanna said "Datta had worked with the JDS for the past 50 years. JDS is his home and it will be." While Revanna and his son were might glad that Datta returned to JDS, Kumaraswamy didn't take it kindly.

Kumaraswamy accused Revanna that he was kept in the dark regarding Datta's return and that he was not consulted about it. Revanna however, said that Kumaraswamy was aware of this development as their father H D Deve Gowda had spoken to Kumaraswamy about it.

Datta is a close aide of Deve Gowda and Revanna claimed that Datta's candidature for Kadur constituency came after directed by Deve Gowda. According to Revanna, Deve Gowda would personally be there to file the nomination for Datta.

In the meanwhile, YSV Datta has won the JDS ticket as the Kadur candidate in the second list announced on Friday.

This development left Kumaraswamy's opinion about this matter in the swamp.

In March, Revanna and Prajwal announced C M Dhananjaya as the party candidate for Kadur constituency. After all, it was Dhananjaya who was kept in the dark all this while.