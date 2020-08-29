Bengaluru: KR Market and Kalasipalyam Markets open from Sep 1

Bengaluru: The officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) inspected the KR market and Kalasipalyam market on August 28. The two markets will be operational from September 1. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has begun sanitizing the two markets.

BBMP Joint Commissioner Sarfaraz Khan told The Hans India that the BBMP marshals will be deployed at the market places to ensure social distancing. "One arm distance has to be maintained and no hawking is allowed around the market. I have held meetings with market associations and requested them to co-operate with us," he said.

The trading hub Chickpet will also open up on September 1 where shops only at one side of the road will be opened up.

Sanitizers will be kept at vantage points. After the union ministry announced relaxation, the KR Market was opened for operations on June 6, but within sixteen days the area was put under lockdown due to the rising COVID positive cases.

The iconic KR Market known for being the largest market for vegetables and fruits was opened only for the 16 days in July. There are more than 2,000 vendors at KR Market.

Thousands of farmers from several places across the city, who depend on the market for livelihood were badly hit.

On August 23, BBMP Mayor Gautham Kumar and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan met the traders at KR Market and asked to follow wearing of masks, and sanitizing hands.

On August 25, farmers had protested against the closure of KR Market. However, the BBMP maintained that they had already decided to open up the market on September 1 as the containment zones were lifted up.

All the civic works are expected to get over by August 30 so that the market will be ready for operations.