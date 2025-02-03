Bengaluru Metro to Receive ₹1,717.62 Crore in Union Budget

Bengaluru : The Union Government has announced significant financial support for metro projects nationwide in its latest budget. Bengaluru’s Namma Metro is set to receive ₹1,717.62 crore as part of this allocation.

The funding will primarily focus on the third phase of the Namma Metro project, which is expected to play a vital role in addressing the city’s traffic challenges. According to sources, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had sought central assistance for this crucial project, and the funds are likely to be disbursed in the coming days.

Out of the total amount, approximately 70% of the ₹1,717.62 crore will be allocated exclusively for Phase 3 of the Namma Metro, which has already received the necessary approvals. With the funding now secured, work is expected to gain momentum.

The Union Budget has earmarked₹31,239.28 crore for metro projects across India, a substantial increase from last year’s allocation of₹21,335.98 crore. Of this, Bengaluru Metro stands to gain ₹1,717 crore. Official figures and details are expected to be confirmed within the next 15 days.

This funding significantly boosts Bengaluru’s urban transport infrastructure, further strengthening efforts to ease congestion in one of India’s fastest-growing cities, feel the Metro authorities in Bengaluru.