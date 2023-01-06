Bengaluru- Mysuru Expressway to be thrown open by Feb-end

Ramanagara: The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, constructed at a cost of Rs 9000 crore, will be inaugurated by the end of February. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that there is a possibility that Prime Minister Modi or President Murmu will inaugurate this highway.

After conducting the aerial survey of the Bangalore-Mysore Express Highway, he informed the media that the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway has been constructed very beautifully. The travel time between the two cities will be reduced by 1.20 hours. In addition, he said that since this is the busiest highway, it will help economic and industrial activities. Local MLAs, MPs have given some advice regarding this ten lane high way. Everything will be checked. If the highway is complete, you can travel between Bangalore and Mysore in 90 minutes. The highway will also help the tourism development of Mysore and Srirangapatna. He said that we are giving high priority to mass transport.

Connectivity to Ramanagara and Mandya district will be facilitated in this express way. It will help in the construction of industrial towns in this area. This will be discussed with the Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and this will help the IT industry. The expressway work is completely completed. In Mysuru side, there are scattered pending cases. It has been suggested to complete the pending work by February 23. This highway has green alignment on 52 sides. There is information about the problem in some places. He said that it will be fixed.

He said many facilities are being provided near Bangalore-Mysore Highway. A special arrangement is being made for the sale of textile and cottage industry products. We have reserved a place for this. In addition, space will be provided for the sale of any surplus products of Karnataka. Gadkari said that this will be discussed with the Chief Minister. Mandya-Ramanagara connectivity will increase from this highway. In addition, the traffic pressure on Bangalore will also be reduced. This highway will lead to the establishment of industries, IT companies, educational institutes between these two cities. Gadkari said that it will become the engine of Karnataka's development.

He said Bangalore Satellite Ring Road work has started. Bangalore traffic problem will be almost reduced by this road development. There will be 288 km of road in Karnataka and 45 km in Tamil Nadu and this costs Rs 7000 crore. . He said that this satellite ring road will connect Bangalore, Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Anekal, Hosuru. He said 'If you want good road, good facility, you have to pay toll. Calculate how long it would have taken to travel from Bangalore to Mysore and how much fuel it would have cost. And now consider how much savings will be made on this tenancy. So, paying toll is inevitable'. He informed that there is no free entry for anyone.

The Sky Bus project is under review to solve the traffic problem in Bengaluru. An Australian company is in talks about this. Everything is in the elementary stage. He said that after conducting the studies whether this Sky Bus project will be suitable for Bangalore, it will be continued.

He said he has received letter from former chief minister S M Krishna regarding the naming of NalvadiKrishnaraja Wodeyar for Bangalore-Mysore Expressway. We do not have a tradition of naming highways. However, if the Chief Minister takes a decision in this regard and recommends it, then the decision will be taken after discussion with the Prime Minister, he said.