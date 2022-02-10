Bengaluru: Narayana Group conducts Quiz Whizz grand finale

Bengaluru: Quiz competitions are a great platform for students to broaden their general knowledge, improve critical thinking, learn to perform under pressure and learn to work as a team. It is also fun and engaging for all ages. The Narayana Group of Schools, Karnataka, brought all these benefits to its students by conducting the Narayana Quiz Whizz.

Over 10,000 students from classes 1 to 10 participated in the competition. It was held in three phases: school, zonal and State level. The winners from the zonal competition participated in the grand finale.

The grand finale for classes 1 to 3 was held on 5 February; for classes 4 to 10, on 9 February. The Quiz Whizz grand finale was hosted by renowned quiz grandmaster Vinay Mudaliar. Finals was conducted for the sub-junior (Classes 4 and 5); junior (Classes 6 and 7) and senior (Classes 8 and up) categories.

The finals were exciting with a broad range of questions on history, music, sports, arts, science, current affairs, visual connections, geography, design, and culture. The event was graced by Puneet Kothapa, president of The Narayana Group. Puneet highlighted the fact that students learn many life skills such as research, presence of mind, confidence, active listening, and interdisciplinary thinking when they prepare for quizzes. These skills are invaluable in future leaders and that Quiz Whizz competition brought out the best in students, he said.