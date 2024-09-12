Bengaluru: Pearson to advance STEM education in India

Bengaluru: In a significant move to advance STEM education in India, Pearson , the world’s lifelong learning company, today unveiled the 13th edition of ‘Conceptual Physics’ by renowned physicist Prof. Paul G. Hewitt in India.

The unveiling took place during an event, held at the Infosys Science Foundation, with Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys. Murthy endorsed the book as essential reading for Indian students who want to master the principles of physics.

By releasing this edition in India, Pearson is giving students new opportunities to access comprehensive physics content, covering key topics such as mechanics, thermodynamics, electricity and magnetism, waves, and modern physics, with a focus on current applications in digital technology, environment, and energy.