Live
- 2023 ODI WC generated economic impact of $1.39 bn: ICC
- Six UN relief workers killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
- Bumrah has been uniquely crafted by God, says Akash
- Win over England: Lankans make big gains in rankings
- Duleep Trophy: Focus on Rinku
- MP: Wall of Datia's fort collapses; 3 bodies recovered, 2 rescued
- Cocaine purchase at Olympics: Australian player suspended
- Colombia shock champ Argentina
- Paris Olympics bronze-medalists enter semis: Raj’s trick helps India thrash Malaysia 8-1
- Karnataka Congress govt will pay a huge price for attack on Hindus, says BJP leader
Just In
Bengaluru: Pearson to advance STEM education in India
Bengaluru: In a significant move to advance STEM education in India, Pearson , the world’s lifelong learning company, today unveiled the 13th edition...
Bengaluru: In a significant move to advance STEM education in India, Pearson , the world’s lifelong learning company, today unveiled the 13th edition of ‘Conceptual Physics’ by renowned physicist Prof. Paul G. Hewitt in India.
The unveiling took place during an event, held at the Infosys Science Foundation, with Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys. Murthy endorsed the book as essential reading for Indian students who want to master the principles of physics.
By releasing this edition in India, Pearson is giving students new opportunities to access comprehensive physics content, covering key topics such as mechanics, thermodynamics, electricity and magnetism, waves, and modern physics, with a focus on current applications in digital technology, environment, and energy.