Bengaluru potholes are result of BJP’s misrule: DKS



Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday hit out at the BJP, blaming the city’s pothole problem on the party’s “misrule” during its tenure. Speaking to reporters after paying his respects to the mortal remains of noted writer S.L. Bhyrappa at Ravindra Kalakshetra, Shivakumar said, “The potholes in Bengaluru are a direct result of the BJP government’s misgovernance. To address this, the Chief Minister has already sanctioned ₹750 crore. Work is underway to fill potholes across the city.”

Responding to the BJP’s protest over the issue, he remarked, “Yes, potholes exist. But we are taking action. I have appealed to the public and police to share information on where they exist.

Instead of politicising, the BJP must understand that the Centre has not given a single grant for Bengaluru’s development. Despite Karnataka paying higher taxes, we have received nothing. Even during Bommai’s tenure, no grants were provided. Still, we are committed to safeguarding Bengaluru’s interests.”

He added that Congress workers would also stage protests in Hubballi-Dharwad and other BJP-ruled municipalities over the pothole issue, to highlight the opposition’s double standards. On being asked about consultations with industry leaders, Shivakumar said, “They are our friends, and they must also realise their responsibilities.”

Paying homage to the late novelist, Shivakumar recalled, “I first met Bhyrappa during the 1994 Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Kanakapura, where he presided. His words and writings were always marked by straightforwardness.

His novels have been translated into several foreign languages and adapted into films. The media has also rightly given him the respect he deserves. His personality was strong and uncompromising, and his works upheld our culture.” He added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would also pay his respects and that Bhyrappa’s funeral would be conducted with full state honours. On the demand for a memorial, Shivakumar said the decision would be taken by the Chief Minister in consultation with others.