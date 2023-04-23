Bengaluru: Prime Minister 'Modi Treat' in three parts of Karnataka; many candidates to benefit

Bengaluru : The BJP has decided to make an effort to fly its saffron flag in the old Mysore region, a stronghold of Congress and JDS. The BJP, which is fighting against the Congress and the JDS in this region, has decided to hold a grand convention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in three parts of Old Mysore. Mega conventions will be held in Kolar, Ramnagar and Mysore.

On that day, it is decided to hold a huge convention in Kolar in the morning. Later, a huge public meeting will be held at Channapatna in the afternoon. Later, another massive meeting will be held in Mysore in the evening, sources said.

Varthur Prakash has been given a ticket by BJP in Kolar. The BJP reckons that the arrival of Modi and the grand ceremony there has caused a severe setback for the Congress. Not only that, wherever Modi's ceremony is held, there is a BJP atmosphere in the surrounding assembly constituencies. BJP expects that Modi's arrival and convention will affect the voters of those constituencies as well.

In the last election, Varthur Prakash contested from the NMC party and secured the third position. At that time, JDS's K Srinivas Gowda had won the election. This time Varthur Prakash has a tough competition from Kothur G Manjunath (Congress) and CMR Srinath (JDS). Modi's convention can help Varthur to deal with this.

Ramnagar district is the focus of BJP. It has been decided to hold Modi's convention on a large scale in Shetty village of Ramnagar. There are total four assembly constituencies in Ramnagar, Kunigal assembly constituency of Tumkur is also about 78 km away from Ramnagar. If Modi's mega rally is held in Ramnagar, it can affect not only Ramnagar assembly constituency but Kunigal voters as well. That is why it has been decided to hold a big ceremony near Shetty halli in a huge area of about 30 acres with about 2 lakh people. There, it has been decided to invite people from all the four assembly constituencies of Ramnagar and people from 7 assembly constituencies of Mandya district which is close to Ramnagar. Not only that, it has been decided to make Modi's program grand by bringing people from the border villages of Mysore district, which is adjacent to Mandya district.

A ground has already been fixed for Modi's ceremony at Shetty halli in Ramnagar. Channapatna BJP candidate CP Yogeshwar, who visited there on April 22 said, It is Prime Minister Modi visiting Ramnagar for the first time. All efforts have been made to make this first meeting of theirs a memorable one. A grand program has been decided. He said that people will be brought not only from the assembly constituencies of Ramnagar, but also from the assembly constituencies of neighboring districts close to Ramnagar.

In the 2018 elections, there was a huge rivalry between Kumaraswamy and CP Yogeshwar. But, finally Kumaraswamy won. CP Yogeshwar lost by a margin of 20, 000 votes. This time, Modi's convention, which is again pitted against Kumaraswamy, will not only give him confidence, but also affect the outcome of the election.

It has been decided to hold a big public meeting in Mysore on the evening of April 30. Even there the place is not fixed. The issue of BJP ticket in Mysore has hit the BJP with a bit of rebellion in Krishnaraja Constituency and elsewhere. It is said that Modi's program will help the BJP there to create a sense of victory for his party's candidates, in complete relief from Modi's arrival. Also, since Varuna constituency in Mysore district is Siddaramaiah's constituency, Modi's convention is expected to give more strength to V Somanna, who is standing against Siddaramaiah there.If Modi's grand function is held in Mysore, it will be a 'double benefit' for V Somanna. Because, apart from Varuna Constituency in Mysore, he is also contesting for BJP in Chamaraja Nagar. There, the Lingayat community is his saviour. However, getting a victory there is not so easy for him. There is a 'triangle fight' between the three leaders V Somanna (BJP), C Puttaranga Shetty (Congress), Mallikarjuna Swamy (JDS). Last time, Puttaranga Shetty of Congress had won this constituency.It is from them that Somanna will have a tough fight. Also, the fact that Somanna is not a local is likely to be a disadvantage in the elections. So, if Modi's big convention is held in Mysore, there is a possibility that it will have a positive impact on the Chamaraja Nagar constituency which is close to Mysore, which may help Somanna.