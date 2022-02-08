Bengaluru: Punish negligent heavy vehicle drivers

Bengaluru: The city is witnessing back-to-back accidents, the city traffic police are asked to take stringent action against heavy transport vehicles (HTVs). "The loss incurred to us should not be repeated in anyone else's home. The government order must be strictly followed by the concerned department. Strict action should be taken against drivers of heavy vehicles. Kannada TV actress Amrutha Naidu's daughter 6-year-old, Samanvi, died in a tragic road accident on January 13 after a speeding truck crashed into their scooter.

'The driver of the lorry after the accident had fled from the spot. At least he should have come and helped us. They drive without any humanity. Such lorry owners and drivers, should not be shown any sympathy by the traffic police and the government. They should be harshly punished', demanded Samanvi's mother Amrutha.

"Heavy vehicles are still driving on Kanakapura main road. Their speed makes one afraid to get on their vehicles to road. It would be difficult from motorists to travel on this road where heavy vehicles ply. Thus, they should make service road exclusively for two-wheelers. Or else, ensure a speed limit be mentioned for heavy vehicles.

'The pain of losing my daughter is permanent. However, in some cases the person taking responsibility for the entire family, if dies in a road accident, who is held responsible. It is there house members, who have to suffer. The drivers carelessness is the reason for the accident', she blames.

Another victim, Gangadhar Murthy's wife, Netravathi, who recently died in a road accident, after a heavy vehicle ran over her, has also expressed outrage over heavy vehicles and the traffic police system. He had spoken to her in the afternoon to get his daughter's online homework done and send her back. Later, he was shocked to hear the news that they had died in a road accident. "I don't know what action has been taken by the traffic police," he said.

"The say there is no heavy vehicle traffic in the city. Then on what basis they are seen moving around in the city. Let the government introduce a new ordinance to prevent entry. Otherwise allow them to ply at a specific time. The vehicle owners and drivers who do not follow these rules should be severely punished," Amrutha said.

"They took responsibility of the entire house. I wasn't even going to work. How to live with two little girls. The biggest concern is how to shape their future. There seems to be no way to live. Our family is orphaned by the negligence of the lorry driver. In addition they say that the driver was drunk and driving. So what did the police do? and how many years has he been put to jail," asked Gangadhar.