Bengaluru: Railway employees rewarded for saving child's life

Bengaluru: Keyman Kawadi Manjappa and Senior Section Engineer Alok Ranjan Das were awarded by Shyam Singh Divisional Railway Manager for their efforts in saving the life of a 9-year-old boy who fell onto the railway tracks with their timely presence of mind and humanitarian act.



Kawadi rushed in and took the boy to the Government Hospital at Shanthigrama and admitted him for further treatment. During the fall, the boy had suffered a head injury. He collected the name of the boy and details about his parents travelling on the train. He also informed the Station Master of Shanthigrama Railway Station and Alok Ranjan Das, Senior Section Engineer under whom he was working.

Alok immediately informed all on-duty station masters towards Bengaluru to announce the whereabouts of the boy on the arrival of the train at each station. Parents who heard the announcement got down at Thippasandra Railway Station and travelled to the place where the boy fell. The boy was under initial treatment at Shanthigrama Government Hospital and later shifted by ambulance to Government Hospital at Hassan for further treatment.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway appreciated the timely action and dedication of Kawadi Manjappa and Alok Ranjan Das in saving the life of the boy and reuniting him with his parents.