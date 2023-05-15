Bengaluru: Sandalwood pours in wishes for Congress victory

Bengaluru : Voters have declared the majority for the Congress party by winning 135 seats in the state assembly elections. After five years of exile, Congress leaders are all set to rise to power. Even though star actors campaigned on behalf of the BJP, despite the pain of not winning as many seats as expected, some actors, actresses and directors have commented on the victory of the Congress party in their own way.

Actor Prakash Raj, who is known in politics, has been giving anti-BJP statements since the beginning. But, surprisingly, some Sandalwood celebrities have lashed out against the BJP government. Others celebrated the victory of the Congress party.

Director Pawan Wadeyar, who has given many hit films including Googly, tweeted, ‘CM Basavaraj Bommai has an arrogant personality’. When the film ‘Dollu’ won the National Award, we asked Bommai mama (uncle) to watch the film. The arrogance shown by uncle is still there in my eyes. Uncle has enough time to sit for 3 hours for a Telugu movie show. He tweeted that Kannadigas are not fools.

Kamal Haasan, who has acted in many Kannada films including ‘Rama Bama Shyama’, also congratulated the Congress party. “Rahul Gandhi, congratulations on this wonderful victory. Like Gandhiji, you walked into people’s hearts,’ he wrote on social media.

Actor Duniya Vijay also tweeted, ‘You have proved that you are conscious voters. Congratulations to the winners. It’s time for losers to do self-review. Congratulations to the Congress party for getting an absolute majority. Give good governance so that the common people can lead a peaceful life’, he wrote.Actor Shivarajkumar, Karunya Ram, director Mansore and many others celebrated the victory of the Congress party. They also wished for good governance. Since yesterday, many people expressed their wishes on social media and hoped that the party would cooperate with the film industry as well.