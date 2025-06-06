Bengaluru stampede: RCB marketing chief Nikhil Sosale and four others arrested

Bengaluru: The death of 11 RCB fans in a stampede near the city's Chinnaswamy Stadium has sparked a national debate. The state government, which has taken the matter seriously, has already suspended some officials including city police commissioner B. Dayanand. The police have now arrested four people, including three organizers, in connection with the tragedy.

Cubbon Park police and CCB conducted a joint operation and arrested four people, including three organizers, at Kempegowda Airport near Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district. RCB marketing chief Nikhil Sosale, DNA Management staff Sunil Mathew, Kiran and Sumanth, who were on their way to Mumbai, were arrested. The four accused have been brought to Cubbon Park police station and are being questioned by Seshadripuram ACP Prakash.

The main reasons for the arrest of RCB Marketing Chief Nikhil Sosale are, After the police denied permission for the Victory Parade from Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium, he posted it on social media and later deleted it. He announced that the celebration at the stadium would be free tickets.

He said that tickets would be available at 1 pm near gates 9 and 10, but even after 1 hour, tickets were not distributed. Later, the Royal Challengers Bangalore official account posted that fans would enter the stadium at 3 pm. The post posted on social media was the reason for lakhs of people to gather. DNA Management Company acted as per Nikhil's instructions. Out of the 22 gates, only three gates, 19, 20 and 22, were opened at the same time.

The police raided the house of KSCA Secretary Shankar in Bengaluru last night and are investigating. They also raided the house of KSCA Treasurer Jayaram and are investigating. Both the KSCA Secretary and Treasurer are missing.