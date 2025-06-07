Bengaluru stampede: Sidda's political secretary sacked

Bengaluru: The political secretary of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, K Govindraju, has been sacked, and the state intelligence department head, Hemant Nimbalkar, has been transferred over the Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives.

Govindraju is also the head of the state Olympic association and the key person who pressured the Chief Minister to hold the RCB victory event at Vidhana Soudha. The Karnataka government has taken several steps in the wake of the unfortunate incident, including the filing of FIRs against the representatives of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

A political row has also erupted in the state with the BJP accusing the Congress-led state government of making the police a “scapegoat" in the incident.

Hitting back, Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised the saffron regiment for politicising the stampede at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The CM stated that action was taken against officials who were found to be “visibly responsible" and “negligent in their duty." “They are doing it for politics. I don’t do politics. We have taken action against those who were visibly responsible and found to be negligent in their duty," he said.