Bengaluru: This BJP candidate has assets worth Rs 1,510 cr

Bengaluru: State Minister MTB Nagaraj has made headlines with his astounding increase in wealth. The BJP candidate for Hoskote Assembly Constituency on Monday has filed his nomination papers for the upcoming elections, declaring a whopping Rs 1,510 crore in assets. This is a 50% increase in wealth compared to the last election, with MTB Nagaraj showing a remarkable increase of Rs 286 crore in just three years.

The documents he submitted during the 2019 assembly by-elections showed assets worth Rs 1,195 crore, which further increased to Rs 1,224 crore during the Vidhan Parishad elections held in 2020. Now, with a total worth of Rs 1,510 crore, MTB Nagaraj has made a mark in the political arena as one of the richest politicians in the state.

Looking at the statistics in detail, MTB Nagaraj has a substantial amount of money in various banks and fixed deposits, amounting to Rs 62.20 crore. He has also invested Rs 196.54 crore in MTB Estates and Properties and Rs 5.54 crore in MTB Shubhameru Convention Hall. Additionally, he owns equity shares worth Rs 20,000 in MTB Properties Pvt Ltd.

In terms of his personal belongings, MTB Nagaraj has a total inheritance worth Rs 372.42 crore, which includes 996 grams of gold, a valuable diamond worth Rs 98.93 lakh, and 214.5 kg of silver products. He also owns 49 acres and 8 tons of agricultural land in his name, worth Rs 71.01 crore.

MTB Nagaraj's wife also has substantial assets, with a Porsche and Innova Crysta in her name, worth Rs 84.67 lakh. She also owns 2.87 kg of gold worth Rs 63.50 lakh, 74.55 grams of platinum, and 26.48 kg of silver, along with diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.63 lakh. The astounding increase in wealth of MTB Nagaraj has left many surprised, with the politician making a significant mark in the political landscape.