Bengaluru to Get a New Urban Lung: 153-Acre Mega Park Planned in Madappanahalli

Bengaluru:

For the first time in over 150 years, Bengaluru is set to witness the development of a large-scale urban park, this time in the rapidly growing northern outskirts of the city. A 153.39-acre tract of forest land at Madappanahalli, near Yelahanka, will be transformed into a sprawling ecological park, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre announced on Sunday.

Speaking at an internal event held by the Forest Department in Madappanahalli, the Minister said that the land—currently under the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation (KFDC)—is being officially handed back to the Forest Department to initiate the project. The move aims to meet the rising environmental and recreational needs of residents in northern Bengaluru, which has witnessed rapid urbanisation in recent decades.

From Eucalyptus to Indigenous Flora

The area is currently populated with eucalyptus plantations maintained by KFDC. These will be cleared to make way for native species such as bilva, mahabhilva, honne, nerale, matthi, banyan, and peepal. Additionally, the park will feature species endemic to the Western Ghats, supporting biodiversity and ecological restoration, Khandre explained.

Park with a Purpose

Envisioned as both a green haven and an educational space, the proposed park will include themed zones such as the Indira Gandhi Botanical Garden, a Basavanna Medicinal Plant Grove, a bird sanctuary named after Dr B. R. Ambedkar, a mini zoo in honour of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, and a tree garden.

To protect the land from encroachment, fencing has already been completed.

In the Legacy of Lalbagh and Cubbon Park

Referring to Bengaluru’s iconic parks, Khandre noted that Lalbagh was originally a private garden developed by Kempegowda and later expanded by Hyder Ali in 1760 into a formal botanical garden, now spread over 240 acres. Cubbon Park was designed in 1870 by then Mysore Commissioner John Meade and engineered by Richard Sankey, covering 197 acres today.

“Despite several smaller parks coming up since, Bengaluru hasn’t seen a park of this scale in over a century. This will be the city's third major urban park after Lalbagh and Cubbon Park,” he said.

Timeline and Funding

The park will be developed in phases, with an initial allocation of ₹20 crore. The government aims to complete the project within three years. A formal foundation-laying ceremony is expected within the next two months, with the participation of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

“This park will become a vital green lung and a prime attraction for the hundreds of residential communities surrounding Yelahanka,” Khandre added.

Officials Present

The event was attended by Manohar, Chairman of The Mysore Electrical Industries Ltd; Meenakshi Negi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; Subhash Malkade, Chief Wildlife Warden; Mahesh Shirur, Managing Director of KFDC; and senior forest officials Seema Garg and Shashwati Mishra.