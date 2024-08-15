Bengaluru: Traffic police request companies to allot work from home

Bengaluru: Joint Commissioner of Police MN Anucheth has made a special request to Bangalore Outer Ring Road Companies Association to allot work from home.There is a heavy rain alert for Bangalore. Also, there is a consecutive holiday from August 15 to 18. Vehicles plying up and down to their town may cause congestion on the outer ring road.

Even if it rains, the rain water to be stagnant on the road and traffic will have to struggle. In the meantime, if there are vehicles coming and going to the office, the movement of vehicles will slow down and the traffic will become annoying. Employees also get late in reaching office. Even though there was heavy rain in the past, the employees of various companies, including IT employees, were inundated with road water.

To avoid all these problems, Outer ring road companies are requested their employees to work from home on August 14. The traffic cops are of the opinion that this will not only reduce the number of vehicles on the ring road, but it will also enable comfortable vehicular movement. Thus, it has been requested to cooperate in traffic management and facilitate smooth traffic.

There is a heavy rain alert for the districts around Bengaluru city this week. A yellow alert has been issued for Bangalore from August 14 to 18 due to heavy rains.

At this time, the weather department has predicted that there is a possibility of waterlogging on the roads and water entering the low-lying residential areas.

City underpasses, Mahadevpura, BTM layout, outer ring roads near Silk Board are also likely to be flooded. There is a high probability of vehicles breaking down and due to traffic jams it is not possible to reach the designated place on time.

In addition, two-wheeler riders should be careful when there are potholes and open drains, and pedestrians should also

be careful.