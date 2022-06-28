Bengaluru trees to be maintained by BBMP 

Bengaluru: The Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) Forest Department has been entrusted with responsibility for the protection and conservation of the trees in the city.

So far BBMP DCF has been given the responsibility of maintaining trees in the roadside and parks. The government has on June 13 issued an order from the Forest Department to take responsibility for the management of the trees in the city. The Forest Department is responsible for the management of the Turahalli and Jarakabande forest areas.

For wildlife animals and trees such as teak, sandalwood and other trees, The decision will be taken by the DCF of the Forest Department of the Bengaluru Urban district. Lalbagh and Cubbon Park will be managed by the Horticulture Department as usual. The BBMP DCF will take a decision on tree-related issues in the city, an official said.

Decentralisation in administration should be welcomed. However, there is also a conflict of interest. The BBMP DCF must report to the Chief Commissioner. Development projects are undertaken by the Chief Commissioner. The Social Activist, Dattatreya said that the way in which this change is carried out is also important.