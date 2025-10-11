Bengaluru tunnel road project won’t use Lalbagh land: D.K. Shivakumar clarifies

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday dismissed as false the reports claiming that six acres of Lalbagh botanical garden land would be used for the proposed tunnel road between Hebbal and Silk Board.

Speaking to the media after interacting with morning walkers during the Bengaluru Nadige event at Lalbagh, Shivakumar clarified that no part of Lalbagh would be affected by the project. “There is a rumour that six acres of Lalbagh are being acquired for the tunnel road, but this is completely untrue. However, near Ashoka Pillar, a location is being identified for vehicle exit points. That area will be examined,” he explained.

The minister stated that only 1.5 acres of Lalbagh would be temporarily used to store construction equipment during the tunnel project. “After the completion of the work, the area will be restored and redeveloped in its original form. Lalbagh belongs to the citizens of Bengaluru, and we will ensure that it remains untouched and well-protected,” he assured.

Shivakumar also revealed that tenders for the tunnel road project have already been floated. “We will review the participants and begin the construction process accordingly,” he said.

Announcing ₹10 crore worth of developmental initiatives for Lalbagh, he said, “A doctor and an ambulance will be stationed here. Free urinal facilities will be provided, and an open gym will be set up. Photography access for students and improved parking arrangements will also be ensured.”

The minister further said that all five municipal bodies under the Greater Bengaluru Authority would get their own office buildings within two years. “Until then, they will operate from rented premises,” he added.

After holding discussions with around 200 citizens, Shivakumar said complaints were raised about potholes and garbage trucks blocking roads. “We will work with officials to resolve these civic issues,” he promised.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, he said BJP leaders are politicizing every developmental initiative. “BJP seems uninterested in the city’s growth. Every decision by the Congress government is people-centric and constitutionally sound, never anti-public,” he asserted.