Sorry! No sarkari land for poor & homeless: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the there is no land left with the government to give poor and homeless to build houses in the State.

In the past, lands were distributed to landless and poor people, including tribal, Adivasi, and Dalit communities. “Now, there is no land even to give house plots to the poor,the CM said in Mahabubnagar on Saturday.

CM affirmed that education is the only way for us. Education is our first priority and the State government would strengthen education and irrigation sectors to bring a transformation in the lives of the people.

Interacting with students after laying the foundation stone to IIIT Mahabubnagar, the Chief Minister said that the government was already establishing educational institutions and completing the irrigation projects in the district.

After Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, it has taken 75 years to become Chief Minister from Mahbubnagar district.The CM said that he came from a remote village in the Achampet constituency and became Chief Minister in 17 years. The Chief Minister thanked people for supporting him to become CM without being a minister in his political career.

CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that students should improve their language skills to grow fast in the competitive world. Education provides solutions to all our problems. “Perseverance, hard work and determination are key to achieve success in our lives”, the CM said,adding that the government was constructing Young India Integrated residential school at the cost of Rs 200 crore.

Opportunities will come through education and everyone’s future depends on education only. All kinds of educational institutions are being sanctioned to the district. Education without commitment is useless in life. The CM also highlighted the importance of education to get respect in the society.

“We are providing financial assistance to those appearing for the Civil Services exams. The construction of the IIIT building will be completed within a year,” the CM said.

Stating that he is leading the State forward with an intention of doing good for people, CM Revanth Reddy said that with no land availability for distribution, the government was improving educational facilities.