Rohith Vemula Act will be introduced in State: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu stated that the Rohith Vemula Act will be introduced in the State at the earliest possible time. On Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister met members of the Justice for Rohith Vemula Campaign Committee at Praja Bhavan.

He recalled that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had also written a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging the introduction of the Rohith Vemula Act in the state. He informed the committee that the people’s government would work towards bringing the Rohith Vemula Act after discussions with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Members of the campaign committee submitted to the Deputy Chief Minister a draft of the Rohith Vemula Act prepared by the committee in Karnataka.

On this occasion, the committee members made several representations. They demanded a transparent inquiry into the Rohith Vemula case and justice for Rohith. They also requested that relief be granted to 50 students and two teachers against whom non-bailable cases were registered in the university following Rohith Vemula’s death.

The committee further urged that the Rohith Vemula Act be introduced in Telangana on the lines of Karnataka.