Bengaluru Urban minister visit BBMP war room at midnight as it rains

Bengaluru: Heavy rain in the city on Monday night, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar rushed to the BBMP war room and took stock of the situation.

If it rains in the city, DCM DK Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Urban Development minister, will have to work extra. On Monday night, when it started raining heavily in the city, he rushed straight to the BBMP war room. He collected information from the officials of the respective wards about the situation in all the zones of the corporation.

It rained heavily during the night, but even a small amount of rain in the city leads to inundation of roads and vehicular traffic. Talking to the media representatives while gathering information about the condition of the zones, Shivakumar said that although he was happy that the rains are pouring in the city which was in a state of drought, the joint commissioners, commissioners and engineers have been instructed to attend and monitor the problems like traffic, falling trees and water on the roads in any part of the city. Bangalore Urban Development Minister's resignation is welcome, but the situation cannot improve unless the root causes of all these problems are removed.