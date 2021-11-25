Bengaluru: ‘Vaccine Vehicle’ to give jabs door-to-door 

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in association with the Care India Foundation flagged off 80 vaccine two-wheelers and 16 mobile vaccination vans (cars) on Wednesday.



Each zones will get eight two-wheelers and two mobile vaccination vans (cars) for the block and lane level vaccination drive along with a data entry operator (verifier) in each vehicle.

In the city, till date a total of 1,36,99,018 doses have been administered. Out of which 80,57,563 got first dose (88 percent) and 56,41,455 second dose (62 percent). In the BBMP limits, all Urban Primary Health centres have been administrating vaccine along with Yelahanka's Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan and Malleshwaram Youngsters Kabbadi Playground as part of 'Bruhat Lasika Mela' which has options of walk-in and drive-in vaccination. To increase the vaccination further in the city, block and lane level vaccine drive was taken up. Citizens who are yet to get the second dose will be identified and contacted on phone to remind them of the need to get vaccinated.

Till now in around 70 wards health teams have visited and a total of 35,000 people have been given first and second doses. Those above 18 years of age have been identified on the basis of electoral rolls and vaccinated.