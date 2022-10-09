  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Bengaluru wakes up to cloudy day, most Karnataka dists to receive showers till Oct 11

Bengaluru wakes up to cloudy day, most Karnataka dists to receive showers till Oct 11
x

Bengaluru wakes up to cloudy day, most Karnataka dists to receive showers till Oct 11

Highlights

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall across the Karnataka from Sunday till Oct 11. Meanwhile, state capital Bengaluru woke up to cloudy weather on a weekend.

Bengaluru: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall across the Karnataka from Sunday till Oct 11. Meanwhile, state capital Bengaluru woke up to cloudy weather on a weekend.

The predictions say that rains are going to lash in coastal Karnataka, north interior and south interior districts. Heavy and thunderous rainfall is expected in all areas.

Yellow alert has been given for north Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir and Vijayapura districts on Oct 11.

Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga l, Davanagere and Chitradurga districts are likely to receive heavy rains on Sunday.

The people have been told to take all necessary precautions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X