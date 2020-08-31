Bengaluru: Walkers body demands vehicle ban in Cubbon Park

Bengaluru: The Cubbon Park Walkers Association (CPWA) demanded that the vehicular movement be banned at Central Library inside Cubbon Park.

On Sunday, environmentalists, social activists, celebrities, college students, nature lovers, morning park walkers gathered to protest the movement of vehicles inside the park.

"The chief minister should ban vehicle movement ban in the park. The Horticulture department of Cubbon park took the right decision to protect Cubbon Park from vehicular pollution," Dr Umesh Advocate and President Of CPWA said.

"We have been fighting for banning vehicle movement inside Cubbon park since 2012. We are requesting the Horticulture department to follow the rules that were enforced in Lal Bagh

Thisprotest was planned a few days ago and if a need arises we will take legal recourse. As of now, legal options are not on the cards as the government respected the views of the public and will ban vehicles inside Cubbon park," he further added.

The park was closed in the lockdown but with the lifting of restrictions the park opened for visitors on May 18 bit the movement of vehicles within the lung space wasn't allowed.

However, the government, of late, was keen on allowing the vehicles inside the park but the environmentalists derided the move.

The horticulture department is also in favour of the ban on vehicular movement inside the park as the ban during the lockdown has improved the flora and fauna inside the park and the department wants to maintain the same.