Bengaluru: Will certainly continue as Chief Minister

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that around 21 scams had taken place in the previous BJP government and a sub-committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara to investigate all these scams and recommend the next steps to be taken in this regard.

Speaking to the media near Aranya Bhavan on Wednesday, CM Siddaramaiah said, A cabinet sub-committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwar to coordinate the progress of investigations into the scandals during the previous BJP government. Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyanka Kharge, Santhosh Lad and HK Patil are members of this committee.

‘The committee has been given a period of one to two months to submit its report. Commissions of Inquiry have been constituted only for PSI Scam, 40% Commission Scam, Covid 19, Bitcoin Scams’. He said that the Commission of Inquiry has given a preliminary report on Covid-19, and after the review of the authorities, an appropriate decision will be taken in this regard in the Cabinet.

Reacting to the BJP’s accusation that the government is doing hate politics by asking for a probe, CM said ‘BJP is doing hate politics against me. Our government does not do politics of hate. But action will definitely be taken against the wrongdoers’, he said.

Justice B Veerappa Commission has submitted a report regarding the investigation of the PSI scam and in response to the media’s question that no action has been taken, he said that a special investigation team has been instructed to take action on this scam. Responding to the SIT and Central Enforcement Directorate’s investigations regarding the Valmiki scam, he said that the SIT has also investigated the case and submitted a charge sheet, and the court will take a decision on this. Commenting on the statements of other ministers regarding the post of Chief Minister, when the post of Chief Minister is not vacant, this question does not arise. They are saying that Siddaramaiah himself will continue as Chief Minister. He said that there is no doubt that I will continue as Chief Minister.