Bengaluru will soon be the 'Quantum Capital': DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that Bengaluru would soon become the ‘Quantum Capital’ as the government is setting up a dedicated cluster for quantum technology. a

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the inaugural edition of Quantum India Bengaluru 2025, he said, “I am delighted to be here at the event which is heralding the frontier of technology. Karnataka has rich human resource. Our state is not competing with other states of the country, but we are competing at a global level.”

“We have laid a strong foundation for Bengaluru to become a global leader in technology.

Our government is committed to provide all the support for it to become a leader in quantum technology too.

When I was the Minister in S M Krishna government, we brought the IT policy and it led Bengaluru’s growth that we are witnessing today,” he recalled.

“Tier two and tier three cities of Karnataka too offer excellent talent and infrastructure. Tech industry must look at those cities too for setting their offices.

Our state has over 300 colleges. Our tech education legacy goes back a century when IISc was set up. Jawaharlal Nehru’s public sector industrialisation also helped Bengaluru grow in a big way,” he added.

“Quantum technology is a frontier technology, let’s move towards it boldy. Hope the quantum technology will also contribute to greater good of the society.

Our government will provide all possible support for the quantum technology revolution. Let’s create another revolution in Bengaluru and Karnataka,” he concluded.