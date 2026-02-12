Better for BJP MLA to surrender, says Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday said it would be better for BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, an accused in the rowdy sheeter murder case, to surrender before the police. The Karnataka High Court had cancelled his interim bail on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara, when asked why the police had not yet arrested Byrathi Basavaraj, said, “It is good for BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj to surrender before the police. The court passed its order on Tuesday. If he surrenders voluntarily, it is good; otherwise, the police will search for him.”

BJP MLA from Bengaluru’s KR Puram, Byrathi Basavaraj, who is an accused in the murder case of rowdy-sheeter Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva, is facing imminent arrest after the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected his anticipatory bail plea. It can be noted that a bench, headed by Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav, passed the order after vacating the interim protection from arrest granted earlier.

Following the court’s decision, CID sleuths launched a search operation to trace the MLA. CID sources said Basavaraj has gone absconding, and police officials stated that he could be arrested at any time. Earlier, the court had granted Basavaraj interim immunity from arrest. Amid suspicions that he may attempt to flee the country, a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against the MLA. The CID has also coordinated with police forces in other states and formed special teams to monitor his movements and secure his arrest.

The murder of rowdy sheeter Biklu Shiva occurred on July 15 last year in the Halasuru area of Bengaluru. Investigators have reportedly gathered key evidence against the MLA. CID sources said custodial interrogation of Basavaraj is necessary to further the probe and to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the murder. Basavaraj has been booked on murder charges and named as the fifth accused in connection with the killing of Biklu Shiva, who was hacked to death in front of his residence.

The Bharatinagar police in Bengaluru registered an FIR against the MLA based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother. The case later took a dramatic turn when the deceased’s mother claimed that she had never mentioned the name of the BJP MLA in her complaint and did not know how his name was included in the FIR.

However, the police said they subsequently established Basavaraj’s alleged links with the prime accused in the case. Initially, Basavaraj had direct links with rowdy Jagadeesh alias Jagga, the prime accused in the case, and had met Biklu Shiva several times before the killing. Basavaraj was earlier an associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before joining the BJP.