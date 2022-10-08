  • Menu
Bharat Jodo yatra to take a break on Oct 17 for Congress prez poll

Bharat jodo yatra to take a break on Oct 17 for Congress prez poll
Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, currently in its Karnataka leg, will take a break on October 17 in view of the Congress presidential poll.

Karnataka: The Bharat Jodo Yatra, currently in its Karnataka leg, will take a break on October 17 in view of the Congress presidential poll.

For the around 40 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates participating in the march, polling booths will be set up at the camp site itself where all eligibles, including Rahul Gandhi, will cast their votes, officials said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has clearly stated that the voters only need an ID card for exercising their franchise.

Headed by the senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry, the Central Election Authority will oversee the poll process, notification of which was issued on September 22.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and results are scheduled to be declared on October 19.

Voting will take place only if two candidates compete. In case only one of the candidates remains after the nomination withdrawal date, he will be elected unopposed.

