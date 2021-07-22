BIAL partners with IBM for digital, IT transformation

Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport, and IBM on Wednesday announced a 10-year partnership under which the software giant and Kyndryl will provide IT solutions to create a new "Airport in a Box" platform that will support transforming the end-to-end travel experience for passengers at Bengaluru airport.



Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, said, "We are excited to partner with IBM as part of our vision to make Bengaluru airport a Smart Airport -- a digitalized, seamlessly connected, intuitive airport".

Once the platform is fully operational and enhancing the travel experience for millions of airport passengers, IBM and BIAL plan to explore opportunities to advance the "Airport in a Box" platform as a cornerstone of innovation and transformation for the global travel and transportation industry.

"BLR Airport is a pioneer and leader of change in the Indian aviation industry. Our aim is to introduce more digitally advanced, innovative services and products at BIAL to ensure that the passengers and partners have the advantage of future forward technologies, in a seamless operating environment," Marar further added.