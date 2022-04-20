BIAL to operate electric buses to ferry passengers to airport terminals 

Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Authority (BIAL) has decided to operate electric buses for passengers to commute between Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

The BIAL has sought to acquire buses through private partnership and has invited proposals from interested companies. The companies are expected to submit the proposal by April 25.

BIAL Chief Operating Officer Jayaraj Shanmugam said the company is planning to operate eco-friendly electric buses to meet the demand of increasing air traffic.

Several measures have been taken to prevent the increase in the amount of carbon in the environment from the operation of the airport. Agreements relating to renewable energy use, installation of solar power rooftops and wind power are made in December 2020. The energy savings are being done that can be provided to 9,000 households under the Energy Saving Program, he said.