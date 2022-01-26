Bibliophile Syed Isaac of Mysuru builds new library

Mysuru: After waiting for months, the dream of bibliophile Syed Isaac's dream to rebuild a library came true on Wednesday on the occasion of the Republic Day here at Rajivnagar.

Isaac's library of over 11,000 collection of books in a shanty was burned downwhen a passerby threw a live cigarette into the library. The incident brough into media focus the relentless efforts of an unlettered daily-wage worker to build a library for book lovers from his own meagre sources.

After the incident, book lovers from across the country

responded and an online fund raiser was launched by an Infosys software engineer. About Rs 26 lakh was raised through the initiative. However, the Stategovernment came forward to fund construction of a new library.

But a year passed without any concrete development. Former ChamarajapetMLA B.Z.Jameer Ahmed donatedRs 2lakh, Mysuru-Kodagu MPPratap Simha Rs 50,000, district minister S.T.Somashekar chipped inRs 25,000, Suttur JSS math provided Rs 10,000apart from books.

Isaac used the donationsto buildthe library and realise his dream.