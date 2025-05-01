Bidar: Couple killed: Illicit affair

Bidar: A shocking and brutal murder of a couple has taken place near Kohinur Pahad in Basavakaliana taluk in Bidar district on Tuesday, allegedly motivated by suspicions of an illicit relationship. The victims have been identified as Raju Kanthappa Ko-lasoor (28) and his wife Sharada (24), who resided in Jafarawadi village.

Reports indicate that the murder was carried out by Dattatreya Wale and Tukaram Chitampalle, who allegedly were motivated by the belief that Raju was having an il-licit relationship with Dattatreya’s sister. Police sources have revealed that the couple was lured to their death under false pretenses. Raju and Sharada were originally heading to Mumbai together when the accused devised a plan to murder Raju. They reportedly used a mobile call from the alleged sister to summon him, and once the couple arrived at Kohinur Pahad, they took them to an outskirt of the village under the pretext of a conversation. It was there that the heinous act took place, with Raju being fatally attacked with a machete.

As of now, a case has been registered against the two young men involved in the murder, as well as the sister of the accused. The police have confirmed that investiga-tions are ongoing.The scene of the crime has drawn significant attention, with local officials including SP Pradeep Gunti, DySP J.S. Nyamagouda, CPI Krishnakumar Patil, and PSI Suvarna Malashetty visiting the location to conduct inspections. Tragically, the couple leaves behind a three-year-old child. The horrifying images of the child, sitting alone and orphaned at the crime scene with no understanding of the tragedy that has unfolded before him, have deeply moved onlookers and evoked widespread sorrow.