Bigg Boss gets temporary relief; show likely to resume soon



Viewers of the Kannada reality show Bigg Boss have received a boost of good news. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that the production should be given an opportunity to rectify the issue. “I have spoken with the District Commissioner and the Chairman of the Pollution Control Board regarding this. The show may resume shortly,” he said.

Speaking to the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar on Wednesday, Shivakumar added, “I inaugurated the Jollywood Studios where Bigg Boss is being filmed. I have received details from the deputy Commissioner about what happened. Employment is a priority here, and private investors have put in their resources. They should be given a chance to find a solution. Bigg Boss is not the only show—entertainment programs should continue.”

He further clarified that the Pollution Control Board had issued a notice to Jollywood Studios for not adhering to environmental norms, and action was taken as per the board’s orders. “The officials acted legally, and I have learned about this through the media,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru South District Administration has granted a temporary 10-day window to Jollywood Studios and Adventures to address the issues highlighted by the authorities. Speaking to reporters the studio’s lawyer, Vishwas Gowda, confirmed that their representatives met with the District Commissioner and received the 10-day relief.

The studio had earlier filed an urgent petition in the High Court after a notice was issued on October 6 and the premises were sealed on October 7. With the 10-day temporary relief granted by the District Administration, the studio will withdraw its writ petition. The High Court, presided over by Justice Suraj Govindrajan, has scheduled a hearing at 2:30 p.m. today.

The Pollution Control Board’s sudden order affected around 2,000 people directly or indirectly associated with the show. The studio’s petition argued that the order was issued with the intent to cause harm to the business and sought a stay on any similar directives from other authorities. Official orders from the Bengaluru South District Administration are yet to be published, which will clarify the exact duration of the

temporary relief.