Bigg Boss Kannada: No Elimination This Week? Will Bigg Boss Give a 'Secret' Twist?

This week's nomination process in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 was very different. It was supposed to be a backstabbing process, but now it is being said that Bigg Boss will give a big twist.

This week, the contestants nominated are Ugram Manju, Gautami Jadhav, Mokshita Pai, Chaithra Kundapura, Bhavya Gowda, Gold Suresh, Aishwarya Shindhogi, and Rajat Kishan. The nomination process was expected to be done through backstabbing, but there are rumors that Bigg Boss has something else in store.

Even though it’s Friday, the voting lines haven’t been opened yet. The voting lines were supposed to open immediately after Thursday's episode ended, but they haven’t. This has led to speculation that there will be no elimination this week.

On the other hand, there is a lot of buzz about the secret room in the Bigg Boss house. Netizens are speculating whether Bigg Boss will place a contestant in the secret room and give them a surprise.

Fake Eliminations:

There have already been two fake eliminations. Ranjith, Trivikram, and Bhavya Gowda were once again fake eliminated. Yamuna Srinidhi, Hansa, Manasa, Anusha Rai, and Dharma Keerthiraj have already been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Ranjith and Jagadish had already walked out, and Shobha Shetty quit the show.

Typical Task:

On Day 66, Bigg Boss gave a special task to the house captain, Dhanraj. He was asked to assign positions to the contestants and provide reasons for his choices. He also had to suggest two members who he thought were most deserving to stay in the house. Dhanraj considered Trivikram and Rajath the most deserving players. In the remaining nominations, Shishir was placed first, Hanumanth second, followed by Aishwarya, Suresh, Chaitra, Mokshita, Gautami, Manju, and Bhavya Gowda in the ninth position.

Chaitra Kundapura expressed her displeasure with the positions assigned, especially Trivikram’s. She kept voicing her discontent, but Trivikram remained unfazed. He withdrew from the argument and advised Shishir not to trust Chaitra.

The captaincy game also heated up. Bigg Boss gave shocks to the housemates, creating a situation where Mokshita needed Gautami's help to play the captaincy game. However, Mokshita made it clear that self-respect was more important than anything else, stating that she would never play with Gautami. Eventually, Gautami became the captain of the house this week.