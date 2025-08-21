Bill passed for mandating rural service for doctors, medical staff

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Council has passed the Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and Other Staff) Amendment Bill, making it mandatory for doctors, nurses, and support staff serving long tenures in urban hospitals to work in rural areas.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, tabling the amendment, said that many medical professionals had been stationed in city hospitals for years, often blocking transfers by obtaining court stay orders. This imbalance, he argued, left rural hospitals severely understaffed. The amendment aims to ensure transparency in postings and address shortages in underserved regions.

Under the new law, doctors and other staff who have served in one place for extended periods—or those due for promotion—must complete a compulsory stint in rural areas. Already, around 5,500 doctors and staff have been transferred through a counselling process. Greater Bengaluru has been divided into four zones (A, B, C, D) for the purpose of rationalising postings. However, exemptions have been provided for specialists in critical roles, employees nearing retirement, and those with young children.

The bill was passed unanimously. Separately, the Assembly saw the presentation of Karnataka’s first supplementary budget for FY 2025-26, amounting to ₹3,352.57 crore. Presented by Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the supplementary estimates include ₹820.70 crore in central assistance and a net cash outgo of ₹2,269.66 crore.

The government said the expenditure will be met through revenue receipts, re-prioritisation, savings, and borrowings.