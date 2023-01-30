Bird census conducted in BR Tiger Reserve

Chamarajanagara: As many as 274 species of birds have been marked in the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Tiger Reserve (BRT) in Chamarajanagara district, which is the main junction of Eastern and Western Ghats of the state.

A total of 274 species of birds were identified in the bird census held after 11 years in the BR Tiger Reserve, and two new species of birds were found among them. After many years, the Great Hornbill was also seen in the forest. In 1939, Salim Ali, a bird lover, visited the BRT forest and marked 139 birds during a survey. A bird survey in 2012 found 272 birds. After that, 274 birds have been marked in the four-day bird census.

Bird census was conducted by BRT officials in collaboration with Eco Volunteers Group of India and 50 volunteers were divided into 25 teams. After converting these teams, they observed the birds with the help of binoculars and camera for 4 days and took pictures and carried out a scientific census.

The location and environment where the bird was seen was recorded. First, a survey was conducted on the game road and main roads of the forest department. Later, survey work was carried out within the forest where there was water. The Great Hornbill, which is mostly seen in the Dandeli forest, was seen in the Biligiri forest after many years.

Migratory birds like Northern Shoveler (Northern Shoveler) and Northern Pintail (Nothren Pintail) have been seen in the census for the first time. In the closing ceremony of the bird census held on Sunday, royal family member Yaduvir Krishnadatta Wodeyar, Wildlife Board member Malleshappa participated and distributed certificates to the volunteers and expressed their happiness about the diversity of the Biligiri fauna.

A bird census was held in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, one of the first tiger reserves in the country, in February 2021. This census was held in Bandipur after 22 years. 80 volunteers roamed 13 zones and identified 289 species of birds. During this time, rare Great Horn Bill, Bonelli's Eagle, Temmink Stent were found.