BJP alleges Rs 2,500 cr excise scam, demands Minister’s resignation

Alleging a Rs 2,500-crore scam in Karnataka’s Excise department, the opposition BJP on Friday demanded the resignation of state Excise Minister R B Timmapur during proceedings in the assembly.

Raising the issue, Leader of Opposition in the assembly, R Ashoka claimed that bribes collected through liquor licensing were being diverted to fund election expenses in poll bound states like Assam and Kerala.

He also alleged that liquor licences were being “auctioned” in violation of prescribed norms.

The issue triggered a confrontation in the House after Speaker U T Khader asked Congress MLA AS Ponnanna to move the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.

Ashoka objected, insisting that his adjournment notice on the alleged excise scam be taken up first. In response, the Speaker said the notice could not be considered under an adjournment motion, and that the matter could be discussed later under a different rule.

However, Ashoka and BJP MLA Sunil Kumar demanded that their preliminary submission be heard before rejecting the adjournment notice. “Please follow the rules,” they told the Chair.

Following their insistence, the Speaker allowed Ashoka to make a preliminary submission. “There is liquor related scam that has happened in the state amounting to about Rs 2,500 crore, there is some audio. In the Excise Department, licenses are being auctioned off. The Minister and his son’s name has surfaced in connection with the scam.

This is said to be the third instance,” the LoP said. He accused the state government of “corruption” and said a complaint has been lodged with Lokayukta in this regard. “The complaint has been registered against the Minister. The allegation is not only based on the audio, there is also a complaint in this regard. This is an important issue and it needs to be discussed. Permit us to raise the issue.”

Despite assurance of allowing the discussion under another rule, the BJP legislators continued to press for a debate.

“There are kickbacks involved, how can the discussion on the issue be delayed?” Sunil Kumar asked. According to Ashoka, money in the form of bribery or kick back is being collected for Assam and Kerala assembly polls.

As the Speaker proceeded with the scheduled business and allowed Congress MLA Ponnanna to move the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, which was seconded by ruling party MLA Pradeep Eshwar, the BJP legislators staged a protest demanding the Minister’s resignation.Amid the sloganeering, the Speaker adjourned

the House for lunch.