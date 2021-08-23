BJP may strike deal with JDS in Mysuru mayor election

Mysuru: Though just three days are left for the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) mayor election, hardly any activity is seen in Congress camp. But leaders of the ruling BJP are trying hard to install their party candidate with the support of Janata Dal (Secular).

The JDS elders are busy eliciting the opinion of their party minority corporators for alliance with the BJP. District in charge minister S T Somashekar held a meeting with KR Nagar legislator and JDS leader Sa Ra Mahesh in this regard. Mahesh also met his party corporators.

According to JDS sources, the corporators were of opinion that the party should keep mayor post. The term of the mayor will end in six months. Hence, JDS leaders are eager to hold the MCC reins.

BJP sources said that Sunanda Phalanetra will contest for the mayor post and Prameela Bharat of the party will be standby candidate, in case of any last-minute changes.

Congress may fieled Shanthaa Kumara while JDS corporator Ashwini Ananth Kumar is the aspirant of the post. But both the parties are yet to make final decision.

Last time the Congress and JDS entered into an alliance, but this time the picture is not clear.

Somashekar said that he spoke with MP Pratap Simha and JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh about the alliance. The minister revealed that Mahesh demanded mayor post for his party candidate and a final decision would be taken in a couple of days.