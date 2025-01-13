BJP MLC Ravi says not afraid of threats, demands probe

Chikkamagaluru : The tension between the two politicians has escalated sharply in recent weeks, drawing significant public attention and concern. As this rivalry intensifies, BJP MLC C T Ravi has now found himself at the center of a disturbing incident: he received a death threat letter from an anonymous source.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday about threatening letter C T Ravi expressed his steadfastness in the face of danger, stating, “I am not afraid of all these threats. God is the one who writes our life span.” He indicated that he does not take the threats seriously, emphasizing that such matters should be investigated thoroughly instead of brushed aside. Ravi reported receiving the letter while he was on a trip to Vijayapura, brought to his attention by his staff who discovered it at his office.

After obtaining the contents of the letter via WhatsApp, Ravi promptly engaged law enforcement, forwarding it to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and requesting that an official complaint be filed. In response, the SP has constituted a dedicated team to investigate the threat and has indicated plans to review CCTV footage to identify the source of this intimidating message.

C.T. Ravi’s comments highlight a broader context of political animosity in the region. He has been an outspoken critic of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, and the situation appears to be compounded by the emotional stakes involved in local governance. “I have been receiving threats for 35-40 years,” he noted during his statements, reflecting on the long-standing challenges associated with public life and political engagement in Karnataka.

Ravi has urged the police to discern whether anyone is attempting to use this situation to exploit political opportunities.

Additionally, C T Ravi took the opportunity to respond to remarks made by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who he described as a “drama master.” Ravi criticized Shivakumar’s aspirations for higher office, declaring, “You are dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister. Gain the necessary qualifications for that.”

This kind of rhetoric illustrates the increasingly personalised nature of the conflicts within Karnataka politics. He advised Shivakumar to act in accordance with his dignified position and indicated that personal ambition should align with public service capabilities.

Ravi’s comments reflect a pervasive culture of rivalry and mudslinging prevalent in political landscapes, where accusations and rebukes are common tools employed by opposing factions. When addressing the content of Shivakumar’s prior statements, he emphasized the importance of conduct befitting their roles, criticizing the narrative that has developed around their interactions.

In a pointed remark, Ravi asserted, “I will fight according to the law. I will not sit in fear of anyone.” He emphasized his commitment to integrity and loyalty, proclaiming that he has neither betrayed trust nor acted disingenuously. His rhetoric signifies an unwavering resolve to navigate this tumultuous phase of his political career without capitulating to intimidation.

While the situation appears fraught with hostility, it also reflects broader themes of political rivalry and the often-contentious nature of political discourse in Karnataka.

The inter-party dynamics revealed through threats and accusations underscore the challenges that both individual politicians and party organisations face in maintaining stability within their ranks while addressing public concerns.