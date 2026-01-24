Apple to Expand App Store Ads With Multiple Search Slots Starting March

Apple is set to introduce a noticeable shift in how users browse the App Store, confirming that additional advertising slots will begin appearing in search results from March. The change, first rolling out in the UK and Japan before expanding to other regions including the US, signals Apple’s latest effort to boost both developer visibility and its own advertising revenue.

Until now, users searching for apps typically encountered a single sponsored listing at the top of results. That simplicity is about to change. Starting next month, ads will also be placed further down the search results page, increasing the number of sponsored entries users see while scrolling.

The company had already hinted at expanding its ad footprint last month, but this is the first time it has provided a concrete timeline and rollout plan. Apple says the update is designed to help developers reach more potential users at the moment they are most likely to download an app.

In a note on its advertising support page, Apple explained the reasoning behind the move: “Search is the way most people find and download apps on the App Store, with nearly 65 percent of downloads happening directly after a search. To help give advertisers more opportunities to drive downloads from search results, Apple Ads will introduce additional ads across search queries.”

The additional placements will be integrated automatically for advertisers already running campaigns. According to Apple, no changes will be needed on their end. “The additional ads will roll out in phases, appearing across all markets by the end of March. You don't need to change your campaign in order to be eligible for any new positions. Your ad will run in either the existing position — at the top of search results — or further down in search results. If you have a search results campaign running, your ad will be automatically eligible for all available positions, but you can't select or bid for a particular one,” the company added.

For developers and marketers, the update presents new opportunities to capture attention and drive installs. More placements mean increased exposure, particularly during searches when users are actively looking for apps. Apple also claims its system ensures relevant targeting, noting that top ads deliver a “more than 60 percent average conversion rate.”

However, from a user perspective, the experience may feel more commercial. With more sponsored listings sprinkled throughout search results, organic app discoveries could require additional scrolling. Some users may welcome relevant recommendations, while others might find the added promotions intrusive.

As competition intensifies in the app ecosystem, Apple’s expanded advertising strategy highlights how central the App Store has become—not just as a marketplace for apps, but also as a growing revenue engine for the company. Come March, iPhone users can expect their searches to look a little different.