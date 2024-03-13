BJP slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for 'silently' releasing water to Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: The BJP leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in the state for 'silently' releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

“Siddaramaiah's lies are disgraceful to the Chief Minister's chair," Ashoka said.

"The reports of Tamil Nadu's dams brimming with water is proof that the Congress government in Karnataka is silently releasing Cauveri water to Tamil Nadu state," he said.

When people of Bengaluru are struggling due to an unprecedented water crisis and more than 900 farmers have committed suicide, Siddaramaiah is cheating the people of Karnataka by releasing water to Tamil Nadu, he stated.

Ashoka had earlier also slammed the Congress government for releasing water to Tamil Nadu at a time when state capital Bengaluru is facing a water crisis.

He demanded that the Congress government stop releasing water to Tamil Nadu immediately and respond to the woes of the people of Bengaluru.

“Mr. Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar, you patted your own back by claiming that your government delivered on its promises. You stand exposed in matters of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Congress government also stands exposed,” he had stated.

The BJP claimed that the water is being released to Tamil Nadu to keep its INDIA bloc ally DMK happy at the cost of the people of Karnataka. However, CM Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar flatly refuted the allegation of releasing water to Tamil Nadu.