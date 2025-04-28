BJP’s ‘Janakrosha Yatra’ must be against the Centre: DCM DK Shivakumar

Belagavi: Accusing the BJP Union government of rising prices of essential commodities, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that the State unit of the BJP must direct its ‘Janakrosha Yatra’ against its own government in the Centre.

Speaking at a rally to protest the price rise by the Centre, he said, “We are taking out this rally to protect the people from the incessant price rise. We introduced the guarantee schemes to lower the burden of price rise on the common people. The BJP is demonstrating its anti-farmer mindset by opposing milk price hike which benefits the farmers. Ironically, the BJP government in the Centre raised the prices of petrol and diesel on the same day the state unit of the BJP started the protest against the State government.”

“When our CM ear-marked Rs 52,000 crore for the guarantee scheme, the BJP said our government would become bankrupt. We have not only rolled out guarantee schemes but are also investing a lot on development works. You have blessed us in the previous election. Power is temporary, performance is permanent. We are now working towards repaying your debt. We are also working hard to save the legacy of Dr B R Ambedkar, who is being insulted by the BJP government,” he added.

“BJP is trying to do politics of emotion while we do politics of livelihood. Our government has given guarantee schemes to lower the burden of inflation. People should question the BJP on what it has done to reduce the impact of price rise,” he said.

“We are saddened by the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Our state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the victims from the state.”

Won’t let BJP conduct any function if they disrupt our events

“The BJP has conspired to send some of its workers to protest at our event by displaying black flags. If they continue with such attempts, I would like to warn the BJP leaders that we would not allow the BJP to conduct any events in the state. I urge the BJP leaders to advise its party workers not to indulge in such activities, else we are ready to launch a counter fight,” he said.